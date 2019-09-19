INX Media case: Court extends PC's custody till Oct 3

A special court in Delhi has extended Congress leader P Chidambaram's judicial custody till October 3. The former finance minister was produced in a Delhi court on Thursday on the expiry of his 14-day judicial custody in connection with the INX Media corruption case.

The CBI sought an extension of the veteran Congress leader's judicial remand before Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, sought an extension of the judicial custody and said there has been no change of circumstance from the day he was first sent to jail.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, opposed the investigative agency's plea to extend his judicial custody.

Sibal moved an application on behalf of Chidambaram seeking regular medical checkup and adequate supplementary diet during judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

He said that the 73-year old Congress leader is suffering from various ailments and has lost weight during the custody, to which he was sent on September 5.

