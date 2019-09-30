INX Media case: Delhi HC rejects Chidambaram bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a bail plea by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait rejected the petition for enlargement of Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail here under the judicial custody. The court said it cannot be ruled out that he might influence witnesses in the case registered by the CBI in May 2017 for irregularities in the FIPB clearnace to the media group in 2007.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI from his Jor Bagh residence here.

Led by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, the petitioner has claimed that the criminal proceedings against him were "mala fide" and borne out of "political vendetta".

The CBI, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, contended the former finance minister by indulging in the INX Media corruption case had committed the "gravest case of economic offences" in a “betrayal of public trust at large”.

In its written reply to Chidambaram's bail plea, the CBI said the gravity of offences committed by him for which he is being investigated does not entitle him to seek any relief. It claimed that if he was released on bail, this would not only be against the 'zero tolerance policy on corruption' but would also be setting a very wrong precedence in all corruption cases.

The agency said there is overwhelming evidence against the Congress leader and a strong case is made against him by the agency. "The facts of the case, the gravity of the offence, the magnitude of financial embezzlement, the brazenness and the impunity with which the high public office was misused by the accused/petitioner while commissioning the present offence further disentitles him to seek grant of relief from this court," the CBI said in its reply.

Chidambaram poses a serious flight risk and there was a possibility of him evading the process of law, the CBI said, adding that everyone who evaded law in the past also had strong roots in India.

In similar cases related to economic offence of this magnitude, the accused (Vijay Mallya) had also held high public office, as well as, huge business empires but evaded the process of law by fleeing from the country, it said.

The CBI claimed the investigation revealed that Chidambaram, as the finance minister, had demanded illegal gratification and the payments were made in India and overseas to him and his accused son Karti. His son is separately being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the case of money laundering resgistered in May 2017 in connection with the FIPB approval to the INX media group.