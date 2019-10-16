INX Media case: ED questions P Chidambaram in Tihar

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

A team of ED officials on Wednesday reached the Tihar Jail here to question former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, officials said.

They said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating team is following the procedure after a local court here on Tuesday allowed the central agency to interrogate the senior Congress leader in this case. 

Chidambaram's wife Nalini and son Karti were seen arriving in Tihar Jail premises.

The Congress leader has spent about 55 days in CBI and judicial custody till now after he was arrested on August 21 in this case. 

The ED has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe alleged irregularities in the grant of FIPB approval to the INX Media group. 

The court on Tuesday had also allowed the ED to arrest Chidambaram, if necessary.

