PM Modi's absence from all-party meet sparks criticism

Isn’t this unparliamentary?: Congress slams PM Narendra Modi's absence from all-party meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 17 2022, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 13:54 ist
Congress leaders on Sunday criticised PM Narendra Modi's absence from an all-party meet. Representational image/Credit: IANS File Photo

The Congress on Sunday took strong objection to the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the prime minister's absence from the meeting.

Also read | 'Your words they really kill me,' says Parliament manual

"All Party Meeting to discuss forthcoming session of Parliament has just begun and the Prime Minister as usual is absent," he said on Twitter.

"Isn’t this ‘unparliamentary’," Ramesh asked.

Leaders of various parties attended the meeting convened by the government in Parliament House annexe to discuss the issues to be taken up during the Monsoon session and seek their cooperation for the smooth functioning of both houses of Parliament.

Also read | After 'unparliamentary' words, advisory asks to refrain from distributing pamphlets, press notes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal were also present.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and will end on August 12.

Check out DH's latest videos

Narendra Modi
BJP
Parliament
Congress
India News

Social media saw rise in 'Hinduphobia': Research

How Y chromosomes, age and heart risks are linked

Building design changes could limit spread of Covid-19

Lunge for maximus benefit!

When pain becomes chronic...

Oh, my gourd!

Saggy over SOGI?

A dash of dancefloor spirituality

DH Toon | What's getting banned next in Parliament?

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

