It's not West Bengal, 2,473 people arrested in Delhi riots cases: Amit Shah to TMC

2,473 people arrested in Delhi riots cases: Shah to TMC

409 have been charge-sheeted and only 83 people have got bail, he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 22:40 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 2,000 people have been arrested in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots and just 83 of them could get bail from court so far, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday, hitting out at the TMC after its member demanded an update from him in the matter.

Participating in a discussion on the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, Saugata Roy asked the Home Minister how many of those involved in the riots in northeast Delhi have been punished, reminding him of his assurance given to the House in 2020 that the strictest action will be taken against all those involved in the violence.

"Dada said that I had assured that I will put behind bars everyone involved in Delhi riots...Dada, this is not West Bengal. It's BJP rule in Delhi, the police is with the BJP (government). Whosoever will break the law, will face punishment," Shah said during his reply to the discussion on the bill.

A total of 2,473 people have been arrested in connection with the Delhi riots so far, 409 have been charge-sheeted and only 83 people have got bail, he said.

"It's been two years, they are still in jail," he said.

Amit Shah
India News
West Bengal
Delhi riots
Parliament
Lok Sabha

