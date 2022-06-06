It's time to unite India: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that hate only breeds hatred and it is time to unite India.
He also said only love and brotherhood can lead India to the path of progress.
"Hate only breeds hatred. Only the path of love and brotherhood can take India towards progress. It is time to unite India," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag "#BharatJodo".
He made the remarks after he attended a meeting of the Congress group to discuss the preparing and planning of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ which was announced in the party’s Udaipur conclave.
The Congress has been accusing the BJP of spreading hate in the society through polarisation.
The Congress, on its official Twitter handle also tweeted, "BJP's hatred has destroyed the country... if you want to save the country then come 'unite India' (Jodo Bharat)."
