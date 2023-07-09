IUML rejects CPI(M) invite to seminars in Kerala on UCC

A key ally of Congress in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Sunday rejected the ruling CPI(M)'s overtures to take part in its seminars on the hotly debated Uniform Civil Code, saying no one can move forward on the issue by sidelining the grand old party.

The overtures by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had upset the Congress that had, subsequently, accused the Left party of turning the UCC into a Hindu versus Muslim issue for gaining political mileage.

On Sunday, after a meeting of the IUML leadership at Panakkad here, the party's state chief Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal told reporters that it has decided to decline CPI(M)'s invitation, a decision seen as a blow to the ruling front that was optimistic of seeing the party join its seminars.

Earlier in the day, both Govindan and General Education Minister V Sivankutty were hopeful that IUML would join the seminars that would be held across the state by the Left party to build awareness about the UCC.

Govindan said Congress cannot be invited to its seminars as the grand old party has no clear stand on the UCC and had a different approach to it in each state.

Subsequently, after the IUML leadership meeting, Thangal said every party has the freedom to hold seminars or programmes on the issue and every party or religious organisation has the freedom to attend it or not.

"We are a key ally of the UDF and since no one UDF member has been invited to its seminar by the CPI(M), we cannot participate in it. The Indian National Congress (INC) is the sole party which can strengthen the opposition to the UCC at the national level.

"Therefore, no one can move forward against the UCC by sidelining the UCC. Moreover, taking part in a seminar without them (Congress) would also adversely affect the political future of Kerala," he said.

While IUML declined the Left party's invite, the Samastha Kerala Jam'iyyathul Ulama -- an influential religious organisation of Sunni Muslim scholars and clerics -- on Saturday had said it will cooperate with the CPI(M) and take part in its seminar to be held next week on the UCC.

A strong political debate has been kicked off in the state over the UCC after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week, made a strong push for implementing the UCC by asking how the country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

He had advocated for the UCC while addressing BJP workers in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.