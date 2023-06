J P Nadda chairs meeting with BJP general secretaries

BJP president J P Nadda chaired a meeting with the party's national general secretaries on Friday as they took stock of organisational and political matters.

The meeting came amid marathon deliberations among the ruling party's senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh.

The hectic meetings for the last few days have triggered speculation of changes within the organisation as the BJP gears up for polls in several key states, including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, later this year before the national elections in 2024.

Read | BJP meeting of CMs, Deputy CMs set for June 11-12; Modi, Shah set to attend

Sources said a meeting of all party MPs is also likely to be held in the coming days.

There is also a buzz that the BJP is looking to expand the ruling National Democratic Alliance with possible entry of regional parties such as Telugu Desam Party, Akali Dal and Janata Dal (Secular).

There has been no official comment on these deliberations so far.

The BJP has launched a massive mass connect exercise as part of its month-long programme, which started on May 30, to mark the nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.