J P Nadda's rallies in Bengal cancelled

J P Nadda's rallies in Bengal cancelled

The BJP party chief's meeting at Sreerampur in the morning was cancelled due to unknown reasons

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 05 2021, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 20:31 ist
BJP Party President J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Tuesday cancelled both the rallies of party president J P Nadda in Hooghly district after he had to rush back to New Delhi for an "urgent meeting".

The BJP party chief's meeting at Sreerampur in the morning was cancelled due to unknown reasons.

Nadda, however, participated in a roadshow in the afternoon to canvass for Union minister Babul Supriyo and actress Payal Sarkar, a poll debutant, who are contesting from Tollygunge and Behala Purba assembly constituencies respectively.

The roadshow in the Tollygunge area of the city covered a little more than 4 km from Toyllygunge's tram depot to Garia More.

His rally later in the evening at Chunchura also in Hooghly district, was also cancelled. The state BJP said his rallies were cancelled as he had to rush back to Delhi to attend an "urgent meeting" without giving any details of the meeting.

The TMC, however, said Nadda did not attend rallies as attendance at these meets were thin.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
J P Nadda
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 