Jagan gives buildings to Telangana, lifts CBI ban

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has decided to reverse the TDP government’s order barring the CBI from the state and has directed the home ministry officials to revoke the restrictions.

Naidu refused to extend the general consent order accorded to the CBI on August 31, 2018, after the central agency raided certain leaders from the TDP, fearing “witch-hunt” by the Narendra Modi government. The CBI needs states’ permission to conduct raids and take up investigations against government establishment and personnel.

On Sunday, the CM also agreed to hand over government buildings and bungalows in Hyderabad to the Telangana government. The move came after the Telangana council of ministers passed a resolution requesting Governor E S L Narasimhan to prevail upon the AP government to hand over buildings under its control to Telangana.

As a result H (south) H (north) J, L, K blocks in the partitioned state secretariat will be restored to Telangana.

Jaganmohan on Monday said that the state government is determined to restore the past glory to 108 services.

Reviewing medical and health department here at his Tadepalli residence, he said the NTR Arogyasri medical service will be called as YSR Arogyasri scheme hereafter.

He announced Rs 10,000 salary for Aasha workers as promised in the YSR Congress party’s election manifesto.

The chief minister formed a committee to revamp the medical and health department and asked the committee members to submit a report in a month.

Special chief secretary P V Ramesh will act as a coordinator of the committee and the panel will submit its report in one-and-a-half-month. Anna canteens that serve the poor at Rs 5 per plate will be renamed as Rajanna Canteens.