Jagan meets Modi yet again; TDP says Delhi visit to save Andhra's liquor mafia

In yet another meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has reiterated several pending issues and demands of his state.

Modi is giving audience to the YSRCP chief frequently, even as the BJP leaders continue attacking Jagan's administration. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur went further during his visit to the state on Sunday, alleging “a mafia rule” prevailing in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a BJYM rally at Vijayawada, Thakur alleged a liquor scam in Andhra Pradesh, of proportions bigger than the one in Delhi where deputy CM Manish Sisodia is facing charges. The Union minister also alleged that state-sponsored religious conversions are rampant in Andhra Pradesh, “while 216 temples were attacked and vandalised.”

The Opposition TDP accuses Jagan's meetings with Modi, not for the state's benefit but to save himself from the cases from the CBI and other agencies. “Since he became the CM in 2019, Jagan visited Delhi 22 times. The sudden tour this time is to protect his men in the Andhra Pradesh liquor mafia,” said former minister K S Jawahar.

However, after the Jagan-Modi meet on Monday, at Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi, the state officials sent out a familiar statement listing “several key issues including the Polavaram project, compensating resource gap funds, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under National Food Security Act, arrears from Telangana Discoms to Andhra Pradesh, and Special Category Status” as among the topics the CM discussed with the PM.

“The CM requested the PM to help in completing the construction of the Polavaram project at the earliest and urged him to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,5489 crore as approved by the Technical Advisory Committee. Also, he asked him to reimburse Rs 2,900 crore which was spent by the Andhra Pradesh government on the project,” officials said.

Reddy appealed to the PM to release Rs 32,625 crore funds under Resource Gap Fund for various pending bills under the 10th Pay Commission, including social security pensions during the 2014-15 period.

Jagan reminded the PM about arrears of Rs 6,756 crore receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited from the Telangana government, an issue that remained unresolved for over eight years.