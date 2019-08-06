Jagan meets PM Modi, discusses pending State issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a petition regarding different issues of the state. In addition to the list of welfare and infrastructural initiatives that his government has taken, Jagan tried to clarify his stand on the proposed review of power purchase agreements, a move that the centre has vehemently opposed.

Sources in the CMO said that Reddy told PM Modi that the previous TDP government was irrational and outlandish in signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of renewable energy, which has caused a huge burden on the exchequer of State. The chief minister said that the exercise was taken up only to benefit a select few with ulterior motives.

“Though there is a purchase limit of 5-10%, the TDP government has purchased 23.6% of renewable energy causing 2,654 crore loss to the electricity department. Due to the previous government's chaotic mechanisms, a total of 20,000 crore debt is laid on manufacturers,” the PM was told.

Reddy also explained that the debts of the state for 2014-15, which stood at Rs 97,000 crore, increased to 2.58 lakh crore by 2018-19. Central government should have released Rs 2,100 crore over six years for seven backward districts, out of which only Rs 1,050 crore has been released. He asked the Central Government to release 23,300 crore for backward districts.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained about the water problems in the state and asked to interlink Godavari and Krishna rivers. He discussed the development of water grid by the year 2050 for the supply of safe drinking water to the people in the state with 60,000 crore investment and asked for Central Government cooperation.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh for industrial development and overall state growth. He also asked for incentives for the establishment of Industries in the state. He asked for exemption in GST, Income tax and 100% insurance premium for 10 years to Industries in the state.