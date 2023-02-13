Jagdeep Dhankhar says 'LoP indicating Chair acting under pressure', expunges Kharge's remarks

LoP indicating Chair acting under pressure: Dhankhar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 13 2023, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 12:35 ist
Mallikarjun Kharge and Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: Sansad TV

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday warned Mallikarjun Kharge that his right to address the floor of the House would be forfeited for alleging that the government was putting pressure on the Chair.

"LoP, you've indicated in so many words that the Chair is acting under pressure. These words are expunged. You are forfeiting your right to hold the floor of the House... every time you are saying that the Chair is acting under pressure," Dhankhar said.

Kharge was speaking about the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil and part of speech being expunged by the Chair during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Also Read — High drama in Rajya Sabha over Congress MP's suspension

The House was adjourned briefly as the Opposition members rushed to the Well of the House and the Chairman warned them by calling their names, including Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh, Imran Pratapgarhi, Shaktisinh Gohil, Sandeep Pathak and Kumar Ketkar.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11 am on March 13 amid constant sloganeering by Opposition MPs who demanded that the Adani issue be discussed and the MP's suspension be revoked. 

The second leg of the Budget Session will commence on March 13. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Jagdeep Dhankar
Mallikarjun Kharge
Indian Politics
Rajya Sabha
budget session

