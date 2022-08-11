Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took oath as 14th Vice President of India.
Dhankhar had defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by 346 votes in the election that took place last week.
Dhankhar will succeed M Venkaiah Naidu as the Vice President and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated
Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan
Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British
Long weekend gives Bengalureans the travel bug
Dasara jumbos get rousing welcome at Mysuru palace
Pics | Famous celebrities and their well-known siblings