Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India

  • Aug 11 2022, 12:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 12:35 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday took oath as 14th Vice President of India.

Dhankhar had defeated Opposition candidate Margaret Alva by 346 votes in the election that took place last week.

Dhankhar will succeed M Venkaiah Naidu as the Vice President and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

