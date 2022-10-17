'Jail locks will be broken': Arvind Kejriwal as Sisodia's CBI questioning under way

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tweeted "locks of jail will be broken" as Manish Sisodia was being questioned in the excise policy case by the CBI.

"Manish Sisodia will be released," he wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

The CBI on Monday started questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy being probed by it, officials said.