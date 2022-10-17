Jail locks will be broken: Kejriwal tweets on CBI probe

'Jail locks will be broken': Arvind Kejriwal as Sisodia's CBI questioning under way

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 17 2022, 13:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 13:28 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tweeted "locks of jail will be broken" as Manish Sisodia was being questioned in the excise policy case by the CBI.

"Manish Sisodia will be released," he wrote in a tweet in Hindi. 

Also Read | Sisodia's questioning in excise policy case under way at CBI headquarters

The CBI on Monday started questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy being probed by it, officials said.

