'Jail locks will be broken': Arvind Kejriwal as Sisodia's CBI questioning under way

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday tweeted "locks of jail will be broken" as Manish Sisodia was being questioned in the excise policy case by the CBI.
"Manish Sisodia will be released," he wrote in a tweet in Hindi.
Also Read | Sisodia's questioning in excise policy case under way at CBI headquarters
The CBI on Monday started questioning Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged scam in Delhi excise policy being probed by it, officials said.
जेल के ताले टूटेंगे
मनीष सिसोदिया छूटेंगे https://t.co/enhRQrVyVh
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes
Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine
How firms can handle employees' financial wellness
Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank
Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint
DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image
Singapore mulls insects for human consumption