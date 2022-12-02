Jairam Ramesh calls Scindia '24 carat traitor'

Jairam Ramesh calls Scindia '24 carat traitor'

Ramesh was speaking on the sidelines of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which reached Agar Malwa in MP on Friday

DHNS
DHNS, Agar Malwa,
  • Dec 02 2022, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 18:55 ist
Asked what would be the party's stand if any of the renegade leaders wished to return, Ramesh told PTI, "I think the people who have left the Congress should not be welcome back. Credit: PTI Photo

Days after Rahul Gandhi made it clear that leaders who were "sold out" should "not be trusted", Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh on Friday said people like Jyotiraditya Scindia or Himanta Biswa Sarma who "abused" the party after leaving it cannot return, while those like Kapil Sibal who maintained a "dignified silence" after parting ways could be welcome.

Ramesh's remarks came on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh Agar Malwa on Friday during which he also called Scindia a "24 carat traitor".

Last Monday, Rahul had responded to a question whether the doors are open to those who had brought down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, saying "this question has to be directed to the Congress president and party's Madhya Pradesh leadership. My opinion is that those who were bought for money should not be trusted."

Though Rahul did not mention Scindia by name, his comments were seen as the Congress is virtually shutting the doors on the Civil Aviation Minister. Scindia, who was considered close to Rahul, had rebelled against Congress and crossed over to the BJP along with a number of MLAs, bringing down the Kamal Nath-led government. 

Also Read | BJP always raises issue of Uniform Civil Code during elections: Congress leader Ramesh

"There are people who left and abused the party, so they should not be taken back. But there are people who left the party with dignity and have been maintaining a dignified silence on the Congress party and its leadership," Ramesh was quoted by PTI as saying.

"I can think of my former colleague and a very good friend Kapil Sibal who left the party for some reason, but he has maintained a very dignified silence on the Congress party, unlike Mr Scindia and Mr Himanta Biswa Sarma," Ramesh said while describing Scindia as "gaddar (traitor), true gaddar, real gaddar and 24 carat gaddar".

"So I think such leaders who have maintained a dignity could be welcomed back, but those people who have left the party and kicked the party and its leadership should not be welcome back," he added. 

Sibal, who was the prominent G-23 leader in Congress, had left the party in May this year and became an independent Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh with the support of Samajwadi Party.

Sarma, who left Congress in 2015 after blaming Rahul Gandhi's leadership and joined the BJP, first became a minister in Assam under Congress as well as BJP government and after the BJP won in 2021, he became Chief Minister. 

While Scindia has "welcomed" the Bharat Jodo Yatra to Madhya Pradesh, Sarma had attacked Rahul for growing a beard and that he looked like Saddam Hussein.

