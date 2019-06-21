Jairam Ramesh raises neglect of community forest rights

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday raised concerns over the proposed amendments to the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and demanded wider consultations on the proposed changes with all concerned.

Raising a special mention in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress member said, "It is also a matter of grave concern that there have been reports of amendments being proposed in the Indian Forest Act, 1927, that will completely destroy the pitch and substance of the Forest Rights Act, 2006."

"I would urge that there be widespread and meaningful consultations on these changes not just with state governments but also with various civil society organisations and activist networks," Ramesh said.

The Congress leader said these amendments not only undercut the Forest Rights Act but are also possible in conflict with PESA— the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act— that was passed by Parliament in 1996 and indeed the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution itself.