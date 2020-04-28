Jammu & Kashmir govt orders probe into pilferage of liquor during coronavirus lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a probe into reports of huge pilferage of liquor during lockdown and constituted teams to conduct an audit of wine shops in the winter capital city.

According to the reports, liquor is being sold at exorbitant rates in open markets in Jammu city during the lockdown.

"There are reports that during the period of the lockdown, some licensees (wine shops) have resorted to malpractices and the liquor has been taken out in bulk from stores, stocks and shops (in Jammu),” deputy excise commissioner (Executive) Jammu said in an order here.

As per the orders issued by excise commissioner on April 6 and April 10, wine shops and traders shall not open their establishments unless they receive specific orders.

"In view to verify the stocks, it has been hereby ordered that teams shall immediately initiate the exercise of the verification of the stocks of the vendors and stores,” the deputy excise commissioner (DCE) said.

In the first phase, 34 liquor shops and stores will be audited by eight teams constituting 20 officials of excise department, he said.

Sources said the LG administration had directed the Commissioner Excise, J&K to constitute teams for the stock verification of wine shops.

Several complaints had reached the office of Lieutenant Governor about the pilferage of liquor from many shops and stores during lockdown period and sale of liquor bottles at four to five times higher rate than the actual one.

The DCE order added that the verification exercise will be conducted between 12 noon and 4 pm.

“The teams shall also verify CCTV footage of shops and establishments during verification,” it said.