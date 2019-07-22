Javadekar presents 50-day report card of Modi 2.0

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday presented a 50-day report card of the Modi government, saying it was "walking the talk" on the promise of “rapid development” with an increased pace of reforms in its second term.

Listing the achievements made so far, he said the government has hit the ground running for the welfare of all sections of the society, including farmers, traders, small businesses, unemployed youth, and middle class.

“With Rs 100 lakh crore of investment to be made in roads, railways, ports, airports and other infrastructure, the formation of Jal Shakti ministry, the mission to reach out to every house by 2024 with assured water supply, we are walking the talk with speed and many historical decisions," he told reporters.

The first 50 days have shown that Modi government's second term will be “more effective” and will build on the success of its previous tenure, he said.

Exuding confidence that the Modi 2.0 government will achieve “its dream” of becoming a $ 5 trillion economy, the Union minister said new investment opportunities will be provided in the coming five years.

"Investment will come from across the globe. In 50 days so much has been done for all sections of the society that people are assured of what Modi had said after assuming power that 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, aur sabka vishvas' and fast-paced development," he said.

A roadmap has been prepared to achieve the targets, he added.

The Union minister said, "People have seen action on this vision. Speed, skill, and scale have been manifested in the 50 days. Farmers, soldiers, youth, labourers, middle class, traders, taking India forward, taking India's relations with neighbours forward, investment, development of resources, fight against corruption and social justice, have been the highlights of 50 days."

The Prime Minister's presence on the world forum has made a difference to India's “influence” over the world politics, he added.