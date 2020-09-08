JD(U) did a 'favour' by saying it never had alliance with us: LJP

The Lok Janshakti Party said on Tuesday that the JD(U) has done it a "favour" by making it clear that the two parties have never had any alliance, in a sarcastic reaction as the ties between the two National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members from Bihar continue to unravel.

"We welcome this statement from the JD(U) that his party has never had any alliance with the LJP. JD(U) leader K C Tyagi has done us a favour," the LJP said in a statement.

The party will only join hands with those who support its president Chirag Paswan's agenda to make Bihar the leading state in the country, it added.

Tyagi had said on Tuesday that any party which is a part of the NDA in the state will have to accept Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, noting that top BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and its president J P Nadda, have announced that the alliance will fight the upcoming Bihar assembly polls under Kumar's stewardship.

The JD(U), he said, has always had an alliance with the BJP in Bihar but not with the LJP.

His statement came after the LJP authorised Paswan to take a call on whether the party will fight against the Kumar-headed JD(U) in the assembly polls and decided to prepare a list of candidates for 143 constituencies.