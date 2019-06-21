JD(U) ministers celebrate Yoga Day, Nitish absent

Governor Lalji Tandon led International Yoga Day celebrations in the Bihar capital on Friday with leaders of the BJP and the JD(U) taking part in the event, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained conspicuous by his absence.

The event served as an occasion to demonstrate cordiality between the ruling coalition partners BJP and the JD(U).

The function at a stadium in the city was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and cabinet ministers Mangal Pandey and Pramod Kumar.

All eyes were, however, on cabinet ministers Maheshwar Hazari and Shravan Kumar as their presence marked the JD(U)'s first participation in the event.

Although Nitish Kumar is known to be a yoga enthusiast, he has maintained a studied distance from such celebrations holding that the discipline was best practiced in solitude.

Leaders of his party had so far not been seen at International Yoga Day celebrations, not even after the JD(U) resumed its alliance with the BJP in July 2017, after a gap of four years.