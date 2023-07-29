JD(U) takes swipe at BJP for 'ignoring' Bihar leaders in list of office-bearers

JD(U) takes swipe at BJP for 'ignoring' Bihar leaders

JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan said only one leader from Bihar has found a place in the new list.

New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2023, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 21:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The JD(U) on Saturday jeered at BJP leaders from Bihar over their party's list of new national office-bearers, claiming they were ignored as the ruling party does not expect to do well in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan said only one leader from Bihar has found a place in the new list of the BJP's vice presidents, general secretaries and secretaries while there are eight of them from Uttar Pradesh.

No Bihar BJP leader has been made either a vice president or a general secretary, he noted.

"Its top leaders, including the prime minister and the home minister, make claims about special affection for Bihar. But the list has exposed them. They should answer as to what kind of special affection they have for Bihar that they don't find any leader from the state for a national leadership role," Ranjan said 

It shows that the BJP has lost any hope of doing well in Bihar and has realised it will be wiped out from the state in the 2024 polls, he claimed.

