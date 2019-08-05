JD(U) to go solo in Jharkhand Assembly polls

Amid widening rift with the BJP, the ruling JD(U) in Bihar has decided to contest the ensuing Jharkhand Assembly election, slated for November, on its own.

The JD(U), which runs an NDA government in Bihar in alliance with the BJP and the Ram Vilas Paswan-headed LJP, has made it clear that it will contest all the 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand on its own.

“The BJP-led Jharkhand government headed by Raghuvar Das is a thoroughly corrupt regime. Besides, mob lynching incidents in the tribal state have brought disrepute to Jharkhand. We will, therefore, launch 'Nitish lao, Jharkhand bachao' agitation from August 20,” said Jharkhand JD(U) president Salkhan Murmu.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the national president of the JD(U), will kick-start campaign against the BJP government in Jharkhand when he will address a party rally in Ranchi on August 25.

The JD(U) national executive committee meeting had earlier passed a resolution that the party will have no truck with the BJP in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, where Assembly elections are due in the next few months.

The JD(U) has serious differences with the BJP on three contentious issues: Article 370, Triple Talaq and Ayodhya temple.

It’s tough political posturing comes on a day when the JD(U) on Monday strongly opposed scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Its MPs in the Rajya Sabha, led by senior parliamentarian Ramnath Thakur, even walked out from the Upper House when the discussion on Article 370 started.

In Patna, Nitish’s key aide and Industries Minister Shyam Razak termed August 5 as a ‘Black Day’ after Home Minister Amit Shah announced scrapping of Article 370.