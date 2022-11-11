BJP continues protest against 'corrupt' J'khand govt

Jharkhand BJP continues protest against 'corrupt' JMM govt

The saffron camp, which has launched a seven-day state-wide stir from November 7, said it will intensify its agitation in the days to come

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Nov 11 2022, 02:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 02:07 ist
Former chief minister and senior leader of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Babulal Marandi along with their party workers takes part in a protest march against the Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in Ranchi, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged protests in Jharkhand on the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as part of its ongoing agitation against the "corrupt practices" of the JMM-led government.

The saffron camp, which has launched a seven-day state-wide stir from November 7, said it will intensify its agitation in the days to come.

Addressing BJP workers at Kanke block in Ranchi during the day, BJP legislature party leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi alleged that the JMM-led coalition was involved in rampant loot of the state's mineral resources and all development works have come to a standstill in the state.

Marandi said a strong resentment was prevalent among villagers who have to shell out money to get ration cards, and birth or death certificates.

He urged party workers to take a vow to oust the present regime from power in the state.

The BJP launched its agitation in the state after the Enforcement Directorate summoned Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

Soren did not appear before it and left for Chhattisgarh, where he attended a pre-scheduled programme.

