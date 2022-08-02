Jharkhand Congress MLA met Himanta Biswa Sarma five days before filing of FIR, says Assam minister

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday said that Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi five days before filing the FIR, in which he alleged that three other MLAs tried to lure him to meet Sarma for toppling the Congress-led government.

Hazarika, who is said to be close to Sarma further said that Assam CM had taken Jaimangal to union coal minister Prahlad Joshi and met him at 9 am on July 26 in order to help him in his trade union-related matter.

"Mr.@KumarJaimangal has been regularly meeting HCM Dr.@himantabiswa sir. He should face the law for making a fraudulent allegation against Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam and against those tribal MLAs," Hazarika tweeted on Tuesday morning. He also posted four photographs of the meeting on Twitter.

Sharing some FACTS about the baseless allegations by Jharkhand @INCIndia MLA @KumarJaimangal: - Jharkhand Cong MLA @KumarJaimangal made a fake allegation that the 3 arrested MLA’s had lured him to meet Hon’ble CM Dr.@himantabiswa sir. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/y4zz9KHiwV — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) August 2, 2022

Sarma in a tweet on Tuesday called the FIR fake. "The so-called FIR looks like INCInida asking Ottavio Quattrocchi to file a case against Bofors," Sarma tweeted while sharing Hazarika's tweets.

Both Sarma and Hazarika switched from Congress to BJP together in 2015. Hazarika is now a minister in charge of parliamentary affairs, information and public relations, water resources and others.

Jaimangal on Sunday filed an FIR at Ranchi, alleging that three Congress MLAs, Rajrsh Kacchap, Naman Bixal Kongadi and Irfan Ansari called him to Kolkata to meet Sarma in Guwahati to discuss on how to topple the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand. The FIR was filed after the three MLAs were arrested in Kolkata with cash. Jaimangal claimed the three MLAs offered him Rs 10 core and a ministerial berth in the BJP-led government to be formed. He further said that the three MLAs told him that Sarma has the "blessings" of top BJP leaders in New Delhi.

Sarma on Sunday also stated that he knew Jaimangal for more than 20 years as he was also in Congress for 25 years. "Many top leaders in Congress in Delhi are also in touch with me. Being someone who was in Congress for so many years, I meet Congress leaders when I am in Delhi and they also meet me when they visit Assam. Where is the harm?" Sarma said, while reacting to the FIR lodged by Jaimangal.

Opposition parties in Assam started attacking Sarma saying that the Assam CM is "expert in engineering defections" and toppling governments. They claimed that Sarma played an important role in toppling the Uddhab Thackery-led government in Maharashtra and in shifting the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to a Guwahati hotel.