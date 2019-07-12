Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu in Fodder scam

Rashtriya Janta Dal President, Lalu Prasad Yadav was granted bail on Friday by the Jharkhand High court in the Fodder scam case relating to Deoghar treasury.

The court granted him bail in the case of embezzlement of money in the Deoghar treasury. The 71-year-old was sentenced to three and a half year punishment in the same case.

Lalu had gone to the court earlier in June to seek bail on the grounds of his deteriorating health due to his age. The court had then decided to hear his plea on July 12.

He was sentenced to jail for different terms in three other cases related to the same scam.

The Fodder scam was a money-laundering scandal that took place in 2018, that involved embezzlement of about Rs 9.4 billion from the government treasury in Bihar when Lalu was the Chief Minister of the state.