'Jholewala fakir' in Parliament since 2019: TMC's Mahua Moitra

Her apparent jibe was at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had called himself a 'fakir' after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2022, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 21:09 ist
Mahua Moitra speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 2, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

After the video of her alleged Louis Vuitton highend bag went viral on social media, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday tweeted seven of her pictures holding a bag in the Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, she said: "Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the, jhola leke chal padenge (Beggar with a bag since 2019. Had come with a bag and will go with a bag)."

Her apparent jibe was at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had called himself a 'fakir' after winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read | Lok Sabha witnesses heated arguments over farm loan waivers

The controversy erupted after the social media went abuzz with the viral video of Moitra hiding her expensive Louis Vuitton bag during a discussion on prise rise and inflation in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

When Trinamool's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was speaking on price rise, Moitra, who was sitting just next her, was seen sliding her bad under the table. Reports suggest that her bag was priced at over Rs 1.5 lakh.

After the video went viral, netizens starting raising questions on how could an opposition MP cornering the government over the issue of price rise carry such an expensive handbag.

