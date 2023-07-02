Jitendra Awhad appointed Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra

Jitendra Awhad appointed Leader of Oppn in Maharashtra

He was also appointed as the Chief Whip of the NCP.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 02 2023, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 18:13 ist
Dr Jitendra Awhad with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Credit: Twitter/@Awhadspeaks

As the NCP faces its biggest crisis, Sharad Pawar-confidante Dr Jitendra Awhad was on Sunday appointed as Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Dr Awhad (59) is a three-time MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in Thane.

Read | ‘Pawaring’ ahead? Ajit’s ambition builds anxiety in Maharashtra

He has previously served as Cabinet Minister of Medical Education and Horticulture in 2014 in the Prithviraj Chavan-led Democratic Front government and Housing and Minority Affairs from 2019 to 2022 in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation. 

After completing his Marine Engineering Studies in 1984-85, he undertook a post graduate degree in personnel management from Mumbai University.

Awhad also holds a Doctorate from Mumbai University.

He started off as a student leader - and came under the influence of Sharad Pawar. He was with the National Students Union of India and was also President of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress. When Pawar founded the NCP, he joined him.

