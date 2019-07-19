J&K: Crime against women on rise since 2017

The latest figures of the J&K Police reveal that there has been an increase in the cases of crime against women in the restive Himalayan state during the last two years.

A report by Crime Branch (CB) of the state police reveals that at least 3363 cases of atrocities against the fair sex were registered by police in 2017 which included kidnapping, abduction, rape, molestation, dowry, cruelty by husband and other crimes.

The number rose to 3623 last year an increase of 260 cases compared to the previous year, the report says. Last year, 1602 cases of molestation and 354 cases of rape were registered by police across 22 districts of the state. The number of rape cases reported in 2017 was 314.

In a worrying trend, 1079 cases of abduction and kidnapping were registered in 2018, showing an increase of 119 cases, compared to 2017.

Summer capital Srinagar has the highest rate of crimes against women as 500 cases were reported while winter capital Jammu witnessed 357 cases. In Srinagar, the cases of molestation and kidnapping have been on a rise as well, compared to other districts.

The increase in cases of rape, abduction, molestation and domestic violence has created a cause for concern among the civil society members and women.

However, the authorities claim that several steps have been taken to curb crime against women and in 2017, six all-women police stations were established. But on ground, there has not been much change.

Regional National Conference, Women Wing President, Shameema Firdous, alleges that the incumbent administration has failed to mitigate the problems concerning women in the state.

“There has been a steep increase in crimes against women and the administration has failed to address the issue,” she said.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Women Wing President, Safeena Beigh believes the number of violence cases had increased because women hesitate to come forward.

“There are cases that are not reported due to the stigma attached to it. There is a need to address them to strengthen the institutions that deal with it. Everyone should come forward and the media should highlight it,” she said.