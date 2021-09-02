J&K delimitation is part of agenda to further disempower people: Mehbooba Mufti

Delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir is part of the Centre's agenda to further disempower people after the "illegal" scrapping of Article 370, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Mufti, former chief minister of the erstwhile state, said that nobody at the Centre or UT level has reached out to her after the historic meeting of the region's leaders with PM Narendra Modi.

"Following the meeting, we decided not to meet the delimitation commission, because what is the point? It was set up in such a rush. That raises a lot of questions in itself. It makes you question the hurry," she told the publication.

Mufti said the Centre's actions suggested that they had a "plan" in mind.

"After the illegal revocation of Article 370 (in August 2019), this is the next agenda. Delimitation is a part of that agenda to further disempower people. So we decided not to be a party to it," she said.

She said the meeting with PM Modi has made no difference and "nothing really has moved," adding that the meet with leaders was organised to show at both national and international level that the Centre has tried to reach out.

"It seems it was an exercise done to showcase this photo where everybody was in the same frame, especially those two parties whom they have been calling all kinds of names," she said.