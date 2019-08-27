'J&K Guv not involved in detention of any person'

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has had no communication with Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday he is not involved in the detention or release of any person and such decisions are taken by the local police administration.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mufti were put under house arrest following the Centre's move to abrogate special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

"A news item has appeared stating that the Governor has told the ex-chief ministers (Abdullah and Mufti) who are presently under detention, that they would be shifted to their residences provided they do not make any statements in the Valley against abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state," a Raj Bhavan spokesman said in a statement here.

He said it is clarified that the news item is completely "false and baseless".

"The Governor, J&K, is not involved in the detention or release of any person and such decisions are taken by the local police administration. The Governor has had no communication with these leaders," the spokesperson said.

He said the Raj Bhavan condemns the spreading of such "incorrect and unverified" news.