JMM names Mahua Maji as candidate for RS polls in Jharkhand

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday named senior leader Mahua Maji as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand.

Maji’s name was announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also JMM's executive president.

Addressing a press meet at his official residence, Soren said that he zeroed in on Maji’s name after holding discussions in this regard with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

The Congress and the RJD are the two other constituents of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand.

Maji was earlier the chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women.

She had also held the post of president in JMM women's wing.

The JMM leader had in the past unsuccessfully contested elections from Ranchi assembly seat.

Soren had said on Sunday that the ruling coalition in the state would field a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. The CM, however, did not specify whether the candidate would be from his party or the Congress.

The BJP had on Sunday named Aditya Sahu as its nominee for the polls

Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states.