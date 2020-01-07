JNU attack: What is the Hindu Raksha Dal?

The Hindu Raksha Dal claimed responsibility for the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Sunday, via a video that went viral on Monday. In the video, group leader Pinky Chaudhary said that those who resort to "anti-national activities" will face the same treatment as the JNU students and faculty.

In the video, Chaudhary said, "For several years, JNU has been a bastion of communists and we will not tolerate it. Hindu Raksha Dal, Bhupendra Tomar, Pinky Chaudhury take the responsibility of what has happened in JNU...all of them were our volunteers. Those who cannot do such work for Mother India don't have the right to live in this country."

Chaudhary, in the video, indicated support for far-right ideologies and a strong Hindutva agenda.

A website was also found, but could not be verified by DH if it was an official website. The website did not hold much information about the group, as one of the bios only had the slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' typed over and over, continuously.

A non-verified handle was found on Twitter, which claimed to be Chaudhary aka Bhupendra Tomar aka Bhupendra Singh, with the name 'Hindu Raksha Dal HRD Pinky Bhaiya'. The handle has multiple posts and retweets that seem to take strong stances against Muslims.

The Twitter handle also sent a tweet on PM Narendra Modi that loosely translates to, "And one more thing, from 2014 to 2019, nobody could uproot Narendra Modi's stand... In 2020 also, nobody can uproot him *True Bhakt* [sic]" and added a smiley face with sunglasses.

एक बात और-

2014 से 2019 तक @narendramodi का कोई कुछ नही उखाड़ पाया... 2020 में भी कोई कुछ नही उखाड़ पायेगा😂😂@PMOIndia@myogiadityanath

*सच्चा भक्त😎* — HINDU RAKSHA DAL HRD PINKY BHAIYA (@RakshaHrd) December 31, 2019

The account also retweeted an ANI tweet that had a video of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi travelling on a two-wheeler to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri, with a comment saying, "Inka chalna karo (Take them away) [sic]".

What is the group's ideology?

The group undertakes various programmes, such a 'Vishal Raagini Programme', in Ghaziabad in 2016, which was posted on a Facebook handle that could not be verified as the official one.

Chaudhary also took a jibe at Bollywood in a 10-minute video from 2017 and said, "The big directors in Bollywood are working under Dawood Ibrahim as they are afraid of him, and if they are not speaking against Islam, because if they do so, they will be killed. [sic]"

In the video, he said that the situation now was so scary that attempts were being made to destroy our civilisation and to distort our history. Chaudhary's younger brother Sanket, also featured in the video and spoke on the movie PK. In Hindi, he said that the movie made attempts to "kill our 'dharm' and our Gods. This movie is anti-Hindu and shows our Gods in a negative light. And now they are attacking our Hindu history" [sic].

In the violence at JNU, masked intruders entered the campus with iron rods and batons and attacked students and faculty.

The Delhi Police have initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for the attack by going through video footage and using facial recognition software.