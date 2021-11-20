Jobs on 'sale' in Haryana, alleges Hooda

Jobs on 'sale' in Haryana, alleges Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly said the Congress has been continuously raising its voice over the issue

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Nov 20 2021, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 22:09 ist
Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Credit: PTI file photo

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday slammed the BJP-led state government over the alleged recruitment scams, saying every job is on "sale".

He also accused the state government of trying to "hide the scams".

"Every job in the present government is for sale. People engaged in the business of jobs are making lakhs and crores," alleged Hooda in a statement here.

For the past many years, the government is constantly trying to "hide the scams" in recruitment but the "cupboard is so full of skeletons that the government is not able to cover them all, even if it wants to", alleged Hooda.

“When the government tries to hide one scam, another comes to the fore and when they try to save one accused, the other gets trapped," he said.

Hooda's accusation against the BJP-led government in Haryana came days after the state vigilance bureau arrested a deputy secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission and two others for allegedly manipulating marks of candidates who appeared for a written examination for the recruitment of dental surgeons.

The Leader of Opposition in the Haryana assembly said the Congress has been continuously raising its voice over the issue.

There has been a strong demand to get paper leaks and recruitment scams investigated by the CBI, he said, adding that even the home minister of the state supported the demand.

But the government neither accepted the demand of the opposition nor of its home minister, he said.

He also accused the state government of giving a clean chit to those involved in the scams.

"For so many years, people sitting in the offices of the HSSC (Haryana Staff Selection Commission) and the HPSC are doing the business of jobs on a large scale but it is surprising that these people are repeatedly given a clean chit by the government," he alleged.

