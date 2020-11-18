Join another party or start your own: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hits out at Kapil Sibal

In what seems to appear as a major rift in the Congress, party leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, has now spoken against Kapil Sibal for his recent remarks against the grand old party.

Chaudhary is the third leader, after Tariq Anwar and Ashok Gehlot, to hit out at Sibal.

"If some leaders think that Congress is not the right party for them then they may set up a new party or can join any other party which they think is progressive and according to their interest. But they should not indulge in such embarrassing activities since it can erode the credibility of the Congress," Chowdhury told NDTV.

He also said "such senior leaders.. enjoy proximity to the Gandhi family" and are free to raise issues with them.

Taking on Sibal's criticism against Congress's poor performance in the Bihar polls, Chowdhury said, "If such leaders are serious about revamping the Congress party, then they should try to prove their mettle on the ground. Did they volunteer to work for the party during the recent Bihar elections?"

In an interview with The Indian Express, Kapil Sibal had openly critiqued his party for not doing enough to mend the 'flaws' in its organisational structure. He had said that despite the Bihar debacle, the congress was going on with business as usual.

He had also said that despite 23 leaders demanding a change in 'visible and transparent' leadership of the party president, Congress had failed to initiate a dialogue on the issue and instead turned its back on those who wrote the letter.