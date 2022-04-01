Join UPA, then speak about it: Cong's Chavan tells Sena

Join UPA first, then speak about it, Cong's Chavan tells Sena

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 01 2022, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 21:51 ist
Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan. Credit: PTI Photo

The Shiv Sena must join the UPA before airing opinions on its "makeover" and leadership, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan said on Friday. Responding to reported statements of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on the Congress-led UPA, Chavan said there was no difference of opinion among any of the constituents of the alliance on Sonia Gandhi's leadership.

"Sanjay Raut's opinion may be personal. The Shiv Sena should join the UPA first. Later, a discussion on leadership can be an issue among members," Chavan said in Nanded. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Shiv Sena
Ashok Chavan
Maharashtra
UPA
Congress
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

10 decor must-haves for your living space

10 decor must-haves for your living space

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

First audio from Mars reveals two speeds of sound

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Ukrainians say they held on until they had to flee

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

 