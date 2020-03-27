JP Nadda asks 40,000 BJP workers to help migrant workers stranded amid coronavirus lockdown

Amid reports of a large number of migrant workers walking towards their homes hundreds of kilometers away, BJP president JP Nadda on Friday asked over 40,000 party workers to help them out.

He also spoke to MPs from Delhi and Mumbai while reviewing relief measures for the poor during the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a party statement said.

Nadda dispatched 10 food packets for the poor as part of the BJP's announcement that each of its workers will contribute food for a total of five crore needy people daily, the statement said.

The BJP president said his party workers have been coordinating with the local administration to help those struggling to reach their homes and the poor in getting food.

In tackling the coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as a "true global leader" and shown the way to the world, Nadda said.

He spoke to the party workers and MPs through audio and video conferences and also asked each of them to take care of at least one family with senior citizens, the statement said.

The BJP president has been holding daily meetings with party leaders through audio and video conferences to oversee the party's efforts to help the poor, it said.