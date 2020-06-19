Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh win Rajya Sabha poll from Madhya Pradesh

As expected, BJP’s Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki easily won Rajya Sabha election garnering 56 and 55 votes while Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh emerged victorious with 57 votes out of the 206 votes cast for three seats on Friday.

The second Congress candidate Phool Singh Barraiya failed to make a cut, falling way behind the requisite 52 votes to elect candidates. He managed to garner 36 votes.

The last MLA to cast vote was Congress’s Kunal Choudhary wearing a PPE kit as he is in quarantine after being detected positive for Covid-19. He was brought in an ambulance at the voting centre. He returned to the hospital after voting. Before his turn came, the voting centre was evacuated and sanitised.

Samajwadi Party’s lone MLA Rajesh Singh and BSP’s Sanjiv Kushwaha voted in favour of the BJP candidates, saying they did so on the voice of their conscience.

The BJP, which entered the fray with support of 112 MLAs including two BSP’s, one Samawvadi Party and three independents, suffered the loss of two votes. One BJP MLA did cross-voting while the other’s was rejected. One vote of the Congress was also rejected.

Rejection of votes surprised both the parties because they had conducted a mock poll for two days to ensure that no vote is wasted. After thorough counselling to the MLAs, the chief whips of the Congress and BJP had issued whips.