Jyotiraditya Scindia files nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Former Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday filed his nomination here for the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections.

From the Madhya Pradesh BJP office, Scindia reached the state Assembly secretariat around 2 pm and submitted his papers to the returning officer, Vidhan Sabha principal secretary A P Singh.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president V D Sharma, outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha and other party BJP leaders were present on the occasion.

Before reaching the BJP office, Scindia had a lunch at the residence of former minister Narottam Mishra along with other party leaders.

The former Lok Sabha MP from Guna also called on his paternal aunt and BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia in the morning.

On Thursday night, Scindia attended a dinner hosted by Chouhan.

On Wednesday, the BJP named Scindia as its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh soon after he joined the party.

After resigning from Congress on Tuesday morning, Scindia joined the BJP in presence of party president J P Nadda in Delhi.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh, currently held by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya, are falling vacant next month. The Congress has re-nominated Singh.