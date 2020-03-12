Jyotiraditya Scindia scared about his political future, embraced RSS: Rahul Gandhi

A day after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from Congress, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday flared up when asked why a member of his team had to quit the party.

At a time when the Congress was branding Scindia a “traitor” and highlighting his ancestors' links with the British and the conspirators in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Rahul termed the erstwhile Gwalior royal as an “old friend”, recalling that their association goes back to the days when they went to college together.

“I know Jyotiraditya Scindia's ideology, he was with me in college, I know him very well. He was scared about his political future. So, he kept his ideology in his pocket and went with the RSS,” Rahul told reporters here.

The former Congress President also said that there was a difference between what Scindia was saying after joining the BJP and what actually was in his heart.

“He will neither get respect there nor will he get any satisfaction. I have an old friendship with Jyotiraditya,” Rahul said.

He parried questions over the Rajya Sabha nominations stating that he was no longer Congress President and not involved in deciding the party's candidates for the elections to the House of Elders.

“Frankly, I think it is insulting of you to ask such non-sensical questions because the real issue here is what is going to happen to the crores and crores of people who are going to be decimated,” Rahul said referring to the slowdown in the economy.

He questioned the Modi government's preparedness over tackling the spread of the novel coronavirus throughout the country.

“The Indian government is asleep. Our Prime Minister is sleeping at the wheel. We are heading for an accident on the highway,” Rahul said to questions on the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

He compared the current slump in the economy the stock markets crash and the slide of the rupee dive to signs of a tsunami that was building up.

“The tsunami is now coming,” Rahul said accusing the Modi government of destroying the economy.