Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit is good news for BJP after string of losses in states

The entry of Jyotiraditya Scindia into the saffron party fold will give the BJP much needed relief, after back-to-back defeats in Jharkhand and Delhi Assembly polls, the loss of a state government in Maharashtra due to its oldest ally walking out and a tepid response in Haryana polls.

Scindia’s exit from the Congress has brought the BJP within touching distance of wresting back Madhya Pradesh, which the triumvirate of Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia worked together and delivered to the Congress in 2018.

His exit also means the Madhya Pradesh Congress is devoid of any 'young leaders', which could pave the way for the BJP's return in the state.

Jyotiraditya's decision to join the BJP, Scindia's family's association with the saffron party has come full circle, as two of his aunt's (father’s sisters) Yashodhara Raje, a former minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and Vasundhara Raje (former Rajasthan Chief Minister) are already prominent leaders in the party.

The glee of BJP leaders at the development was evident, even as Scindia, accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, drove to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence for a long meeting.

BJP’s in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Vinay Sahastrabudhe called the development an “internal issue” of the Congress, while Himanta Biswa Sarma announced “dynamic” Scindia’s entry into the BJP

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi said Scindia’s departure is a big blow to Congress and felt that the party leadership should have done more to convince him to stay.

“Like him, there are many other devoted INC leaders across the country who feel alienated, wasted and discontented. India’s oldest party needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard & resonate with the masses,” he said in remarks which could sound like music to the BJP's ears.

Scindia's exit will also give fresh impetus to the impression, which is rapidly gaining ground, that the Congress is unable to enact a smooth generational shift in the party while retaining young, talented leaders, which happens somewhat easily in the cadre-based BJP.