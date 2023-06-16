K Chandrashekar Rao in expansion mode, opens BRS office in Nagpur

In a step further in his plan of expanding political activities in neighbouring Maharashtra, BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday opened a swanky new office for his party in Nagpur.

KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is popularly known, had already forayed into the Maharashtra political space earlier this year, addressing three BRS rallies in the Marathwada region – two near Nanded and one at Aurangabad, in February, March and April respectively.

Now, KCR has entered the Vidarbha region and addressed a BRS meeting in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS and the home ground of Maharashtra and BJP political heavyweights – Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and former chief minister and present Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The two-time CM, who made his national aspirations clear by transforming his two-decade-old Telangana Rashtra Samiti into Bharat Rashtra Samiti last year, has been at loggerheads with the BJP-led central government and particularly caustic in his attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BRS was expected to contest in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections in alliance with the JD(S), but KCR chose to keep away from the state for now.

Even as he instated the AP unit chief in January and managed to rope in former CM Giridhar Gamang for Odisha affairs, KCR apparently has his attention focused on building the BRS in Maharashtra, in preparation of the elections next year.

Interestingly, BRS AP unit head, Thota Chandrashekar was an influential IAS officer in Maharashtra before he switched to business and later politics. Thota accompanied KCR on the Nagpur tour.

Several second-rung leaders from various parties, and caste-community groups in Maharashtra have been joining the BRS in the presence of KCR, either at the party headquarters in Hyderabad or during the rallies in the state.

In the well-organised public rallies of BRS in Marathwada, KCR questioned “the region’s underdevelopment, shortage in water, power supplies, and the ensuing farmers' woes driving them to suicides” while assuring to end their suffering if BRS is elected to power.

KCR, who is promising to make farming in Maharashtra a remunerative activity “like in Telangana”, will be facing Assembly polls back home in December.