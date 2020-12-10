Kamal Haasan to launch election campaign on Dec 13

Kamal Haasan to launch election campaign on December 13

The actor-politician will embark on his first phase of campaign between December 13-16

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 10 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 22:58 ist
Kamal Haasan. Credit: PTI Photo

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan will launch his campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from December 13 onwards, the party said on Thursday.

The actor-politician will embark on his first phase of campaign between December 13-16, MNM Vice President, Dr R Mahendran said in a release here.

During this four-day schedule, Haasan will cover Madurai, Theni, Dindugul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanniyakumari districts, he added.

Haasan had launched MNM in February 2018 and the party had faced last year's Lok Sabha elections but could not return any MP. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kamal Haasan
Makkal Needhi Maiam
Elections
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'

New Covid-19 antibody test gives results in 20 minutes

New Covid-19 antibody test gives results in 20 minutes

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

Why did Mount Everest's height change?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

Can I stop wearing mask after getting Covid-19 vaccine?

 