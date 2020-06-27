Kamal Nath as UPA minister 'connived' with China: BJP MP VD Sharma

The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Saturday claimed senior Congress leader Kamal Nath favoured China when he was commerce and industries minister in the UPA government at the Centre and reduced import duties on 250 items manufactured in that country.

MP BJP chief VD Sharma said his party would burn effigies of Nath across the state on Sunday.

"Nath, in connivance with China, gave exemptions ranging from 40 to 200 percent in import duty on such products, which were available in the country itself," Sharma alleged.

This, he added, affected the livelihood of artisans, wood, bamboo, clay traders among others, rendered people unemployed and destroyed small and cottage industries.

Hitting back, Nath, in a series of tweets, said the BJP's allegations were an attempt to divert the attention of people from real issues like fuel price hikes etc.

"The BJP is an expert in raising issues that have nothing to do with today. Where was the BJP for so many years, why was it silent? Those who have been showing friendship with China for years, have been travelling there regularly, have been boasting friendship (with China), they are making false accusations today to save themselves," Nath tweeted.

Meanwhile, MP Congress media cell in-charge and former state minister Jitu Patwari claimed imports from China had tripled under BJP rule at the Centre.