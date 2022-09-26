Kamal Nath likely to step in to defuse Rajasthan crisis

Three from the Gehlot camp met Kharge and Maken with proposals, which were turned down to avoid 'conflict of interest'

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 26 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 15:08 ist
Ashok Gehlot and Kamal Nath. Credit: PTI Photos

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath is likely to step in to defuse the political crisis in Rajasthan after the efforts of state in-charge Ajay Maken and Observer Mallikarjun Kharge went in vain, sources said on Monday.

Before leaving for the national capital on Monday, Congress leader Maken, who was in Jaipur along with Mallikarjun Kharge to convene the CLP meeting for deciding on a new CM face, told media that three members from the Gehlot camp had met them with as many proposals, which had to be turned down to avoid 'conflict of interest'.

Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Pratap Khachriyawas, representing the Gehlot group, visited him on Sunday night with three proposals and communicated their "strict no" for naming Sachin Pilot as the new CM, Maken said.

"Their first proposal said that if you want to pass a resolution, then the Congress high command should take a final decision, then pass it after October 19 (counting of votes for party presidential poll).

"We told them that this raises conflict of interest, as if Gehlot is elected as the Congress president then this proposal will empower him further after October 19 and there can be no bigger conflict of interest than this.

"Secondly, when we told them that we wanted to talk to each of them in person, they insisted on talking in groups. We categorically told them that it has been the Congress practice to take feedback from each leader, but they stood their ground on coming in groups besides saying 'you will have to publicly announce this'.

"Thirdly, they said that the CM should be picked from the 102 MLAs who were loyal during the rebellion, and not from the Pilot group," Maken said.

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Kamal Nath

