Kangana Ranaut may campaign for BJP in Uttar Pradesh polls

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut may campaign for the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

In an informal chat with reporters after paying obeisance at the famous Banke Bihari Temple at Vrindavan in UP's Mathura district, Kangana also said that she was not associated with any political party. "Though I am not a member of any political party, if need be, I will campaign for nationalist parties," she said in reply to a question.

Kangana, whose vehicle was stopped by farmers in Punjab on Friday in protest against her remarks on them, said that she never said anything against the farmers. "There is no question of tendering an apology....I never said anything for which I should apologise," she added.

"Those who had stopped my vehicle were not farmers, they were anti-social elements. Besides, there were many in the crowd, who asked them to let me go," Kangana said.

She said that only those who were not nationalists criticised her. "The nationalists always support me," she remarked.

The Bollywood actor, who is often in the news for her controversial statements, also visited the Shrikrishna Janmabhoomi and paid obeisance there. "Some portions of the Shrikrishna Janmabhoomi are not open for darshan. I hope Yogiji will do something in this regard," she added.

