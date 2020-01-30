Kanhaiya Kumar detained in Bihar during anti-CAA rally

Kanhaiya Kumar detained in Bihar during anti-CAA rally

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2020, 12:24pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 12:48pm ist
Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. (DH File Photo)

Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who was leading a save constitution rally has been detained in Bihar's Bettiah.

Kumar tweeted, "Today, a month-long Jan-Gana-Man Yatra was to begin in Bapu-Dham (Champaran) to protest against the anti-poor CAA-NRC-NPR by bowing to Gandhi ji. People from all sections of the society are present to take part in this yatra, but the administration has taken us all into custody some time ago."

More to follow...

