Kanhaiya, Pawan Khera among Cong's 'Bharat Yatris'

Kanhaiya Kumar, Pawan Khera among 'Bharat Yatris' who'll walk 3,500 km in Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will flag off the yatra with a rally from Kanyakumari on September 7

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 01 2022, 03:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 03:06 ist
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar speaks during a press conference at AICC office, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Pawan Khera and former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla feature in a tentative list of "Bharat Yatris", who will walk throughout the 3,500-km stretch of the party's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir "Bharat Jodo Yatra" starting September 7.

Former Youth Congress president Keshav Chandra Yadav and Vaibhav Walia, secretary of the communication department of the Uttarakhand Congress, besides a host of other young leaders will walk all along the yatra.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will flag off the yatra with a rally from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu in the evening of September 7.

Gandhi will also walk for most part of the yatra while taking breaks for canvassing for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Congress has drawn up a tentative list that features 117 leaders categorised as "Bharat Yatris".

Chairman of the yatra organising committee Digvijaya Singh had earlier explained the concept of Bharat Yatris, saying they will walk the entire stretch of 3,500 km passing through 12 states.

Kanhaiya Kumar is a former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and Khera is the chairman of the Congress's media department.

A number of women workers and leaders of the party will also be Bharat Yatris, sources said.

