Karnataka Assembly adopts resolution slamming Maharashtra over border issue

Strongly condemning statements made by a section of Maharashtra leaders, the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution reiterating its position that it would not cede “even an inch” of land, and that the present border is final.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai moved the resolution, which was adopted after all parties backed it saying there was no question of compromise when it comes to protecting the state’s interests.

Replying to two days of debate on the border issue, Bommai asserted that there is no dispute with Maharashtra as it is “a closed chapter” after Mahajan commission submitted its report in 1967.

“Belagavi boundary dispute has always been aggravated by Maharashtra and its politicians. The boundary dispute is a closed chapter and Maharashtra leaders should stop making provocative speeches that lead to social disharmony,” Bommai said.

Condemning a 2004 suit filed by Maharashtra in the Supreme Court, Bommai said that such provocative moves are leading to social unrest, despite the people in both states living in harmony for 66 years.

He said that statements by Maharashtra ministers and ruling party members against Karnataka show that they have scant respect for the Union government and Union home minister Amit Shah who tried to broker a peace.

“The resolution categorically wants to highlight Maharashtra's disrespect towards the Union government,” the resolution read.

The resolution also added that Karnataka wants to bring to the notice of the Union government Maharashtra’s "machinations" and it should take steps to stop playing politics over emotional issues such as land, water and language.

The resolution further specified that the state government is committed to take legal action and constitutional measures to protect the state’s interests.



The resolution claimed that the state government has taken several measures to protect Karnataka's interests such as forming a border and river protection commission headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Shivaraj Patil. Also, there’s a 5-member legal team headed by former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi.