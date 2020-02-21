Karnataka: BJP top brass warns disgruntled MLAs not to violate party discipline

The central leadership of BJP has given a terse message to a group of MLAs, who held a meeting in Hubballi recently to express their unhappiness against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and told them in categorical terms that the leadership will not tolerate any indiscipline.

The party top brass has conveyed to the legislators that they should discuss their problems with the Chief Minister and resolve it at that level.

Taking a serious note of some of the MLAs meeting at Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar's house triggering the media speculation over dissident activities, a party leader at Centre said that the organisation is ready to address their issues but they should have patience.

The party top leaders also asked the Chief Minister to talks to all the disgruntled MLAs and try to resolve their issues. They have assured the MLAs that they will ensure that Yediyurappa accommodates loyal leaders in the next cabinet expansion, which is likely to take place in June or July.

During the same time, the CM is also likely to make appointments to boards and corporations to accommodate MLAs and other senior leaders to check possible dissident activities.

In June-July, the party may ask the CM to go for total reshuffle by dropping some of the ministers. In such a case more loyal MLAs will be made as to the Ministers. The party leaders also asked the CM to keep his family members away from the government works.

Since the BJP is left with very few states in power in the country, the party is not ready to lose the southern state due to dissident activities, a senior party leader told DH.

When some of the state leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National president J P Nadda recently to express their unhappiness over not including in the cabinet, both clearly told them that Yediyurappa is the unquestionable leader in the party and everybody will have to wait for their turn to get suitable post.

The party leaders have also not taken lightly the circulation of an unnamed letter in social media during the assembly session calling for Yediyurappa’s retirement from active politics.

Since the Lingayat community is strongly backing BJP in the party and Yediyurappa is its tallest leader, the party wants he should continue till the completion of the term without any disturbance.